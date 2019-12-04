Peripheral slot board for CompactPCI Express and PXI Express systems debuts
HAMM, Germany. EKF Elektronik has introduced the EN9-SONIC, a peripheral slot board for CompactPCI Express and PXI Express systems, equipped with a dual-port 10 Gb/sec Ethernet controller.
The EN9-SONIC is intended for use in general industrial networking applications, for example as a link from IoT/edge to server/cloud, as a network attached storage function, or as a router/gateway. The company says that software drivers are available for all major operating systems.
For more information please visit the company website.